Fmr LLC Sells 585,505 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,225,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585,505 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $377,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEREIT stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

