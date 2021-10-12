Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of FEMSA outpaced the industry year-to-date. The momentum is attributed to improved consumption patterns and strong business momentum resulting from the easing of restrictions across most markets. This aided sales and margins in second-quarter 2021. Sales growth was driven by recovery in consumption as consumers returned to stores with the lifting of mobility bans. Strong sales growth across all business units also contributed to growth. Net consolidated income improved significantly from the year-ago quarter driven by robust income from operations across all units and increased participation in Heineken’s results. The company’s digital initiatives and business expansion endeavors have been on track. However, the company reported lower-than-expected earnings per ADS in the second quarter owing to uneven trends across markets.”

FMX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $82.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.65. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,855,000 after acquiring an additional 807,681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,165,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,484,000 after acquiring an additional 603,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 585,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,810.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,383,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,244,000 after acquiring an additional 280,869 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

