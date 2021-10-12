ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FORG. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.89.

FORG opened at $31.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

