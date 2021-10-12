Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 48.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

FOXA opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.