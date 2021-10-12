Fractal Market Cap Tops $6.10 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Fractal coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $503,568.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00057067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00119060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,172.49 or 1.00151168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.90 or 0.05903171 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

