Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,268,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.29% of The Charles Schwab worth $383,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $2,085,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,061 shares of company stock valued at $37,643,972 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.94.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $76.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.05. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

