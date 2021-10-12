Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $292,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 38.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Argus upped their price target on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $454.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.51 and a 1-year high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,153 shares of company stock valued at $51,644,888. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

