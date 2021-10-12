Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 147,629 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.50% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $281,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after buying an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after buying an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

