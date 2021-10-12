Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 40,740 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,740 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $349,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.