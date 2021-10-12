Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $559.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.