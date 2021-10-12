FUD.finance (FUD) Achieves Market Cap of $261,374.99

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.77 or 0.00021200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $261,374.99 and $685.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.72 or 0.00221116 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00094711 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 22,347 coins and its circulating supply is 22,215 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

