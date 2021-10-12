Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FRNWF. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Future to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $49.04 on Friday. Future has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

