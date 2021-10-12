FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FF opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $331.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.84. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.22%.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

