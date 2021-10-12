FY2021 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Boosted by Analyst

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $54.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,126,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,620,000 after buying an additional 102,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,865,000 after acquiring an additional 145,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,254,000 after acquiring an additional 360,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,976,000 after acquiring an additional 510,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,193,000 after acquiring an additional 203,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

