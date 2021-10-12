FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $526.00.

MKTX stock opened at $402.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $450.72 and a 200-day moving average of $466.43. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $402.70 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

