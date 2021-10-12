FY2023 EPS Estimates for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Reduced by Analyst

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Yum China in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $59.19 on Monday. Yum China has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Yum China by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

