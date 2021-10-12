Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Holdings Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gartner by 72.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gartner by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $578,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Gartner by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,424 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $301.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $327.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.87.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total value of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

