GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at HSBC

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $111.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $57.77 on Monday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in GDS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GDS by 318.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in GDS by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.