Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBERY shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $73.79 on Friday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

