Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.57.

GNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820 over the last ninety days. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. 290,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.94 million, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

