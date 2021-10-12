General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 622,495 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of General Motors worth $72,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 36.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 111.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $4,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

GM stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

