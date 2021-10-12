Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of GENI opened at $17.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.83. Genius Sports has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,891,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

