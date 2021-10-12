Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to announce sales of $340.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.20 million and the lowest is $333.04 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $273.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

GMAB stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.01. 312,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,347. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after buying an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after buying an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,737,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

