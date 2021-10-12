Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $301,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

