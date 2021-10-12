Geode Capital Management LLC Has $259.49 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.86% of Alliant Energy worth $259,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,069,000 after purchasing an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,198,000 after purchasing an additional 345,860 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

LNT stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

