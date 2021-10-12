Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,065 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.80% of Tyler Technologies worth $331,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

NYSE TYL opened at $475.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.91 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

