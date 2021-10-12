GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) PT Raised to C$56.00

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s current price.

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

TSE GFL traded up C$0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$49.34. 546,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of C$25.38 and a 12-month high of C$50.21. The firm has a market cap of C$16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

