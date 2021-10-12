Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $6.44

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.44, but opened at $6.68. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,753,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Global Blue Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 250,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the first quarter valued at about $23,200,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

