Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0243 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 193.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 161.1%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $419.60 million, a P/E ratio of 154.58, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,876 shares of company stock worth $33,604. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.