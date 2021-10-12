GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Shares Down 73.2%

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)’s stock price fell 73.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.62. 676,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 724% from the average session volume of 82,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$284.97 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.66.

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

