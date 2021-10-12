GMT Capital Corp Invests $9.45 Million in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 520,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,445,000. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 0.7% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 662,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after buying an additional 161,205 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 14,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,373. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

