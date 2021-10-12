GMT Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

GMT Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,905,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,986,600 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals comprises 16.4% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.13% of Hudbay Minerals worth $219,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $1,930,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 30.4% in the first quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBM stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. 40,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,903. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBM shares. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

