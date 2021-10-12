GMT Capital Corp Sells 78,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

GMT Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.22% of SS&C Technologies worth $40,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. 2,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

