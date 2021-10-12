GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Receives $15.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

GOCO opened at $5.18 on Friday. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.08.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. acquired 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 30.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

