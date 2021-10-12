Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by 14.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Graham has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GHC stock opened at $595.95 on Tuesday. Graham has a one year low of $376.20 and a one year high of $685.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $606.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $801.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Graham stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Graham worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

