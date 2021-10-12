Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Trading Down 4.8%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 3,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 435,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRPH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, research analysts predict that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $228,374,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphite Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $38,863,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

