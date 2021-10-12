GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $11,013.33 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00058541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00125525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,973.74 or 0.99877559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.36 or 0.06097724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002853 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,435,564 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

