Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 409 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Methanex were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in Methanex by 9.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,610,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,712,000 after purchasing an additional 759,839 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 16.4% during the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Methanex by 723.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Methanex by 7.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Methanex by 62.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 113,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

