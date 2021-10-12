Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.16 and a one year high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

In other Tootsie Roll Industries news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

