Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $212,000 Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $531.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

