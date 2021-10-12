Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $212,000 Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after buying an additional 1,040,992 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,475,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 58,123 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 409,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $531.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel bought 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

