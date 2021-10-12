Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 11,056 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 6,465.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122,306 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,323,000 after buying an additional 667,819 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after buying an additional 152,039 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,392.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 13.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

