Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,806,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,342,000 after buying an additional 1,064,108 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,362,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 413,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 476,288 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.40. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

