Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,878 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of Universal Insurance worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,111,000 after purchasing an additional 218,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 19.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 16.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $816,200 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE UVE opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $426.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.90 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

