Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 368 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI stock opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.67 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

PFSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

