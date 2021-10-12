Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have commented on POR. Mizuho upped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE POR opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.