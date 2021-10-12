Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNCGY traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.34. 535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The firm has a market cap of $966.22 million, a PE ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.