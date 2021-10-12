Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $23.95

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.95, but opened at $24.87. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $762.02 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.