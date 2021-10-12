Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Cpwm LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.84. The stock had a trading volume of 25,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,027. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.