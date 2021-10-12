Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $111.48 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 25.1% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after purchasing an additional 215,497 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.42. 409,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,780. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $445.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $323.72 and a one year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.